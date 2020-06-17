Mega toy sale has Booval retailer hyped

Big W Booval is going all in for tomorrow's in-store launch of the retailers biggest event of the year - Toy Mania.

Store manager of Big W Booval Paul Buckley said he and his team were excited for their biggest event of the year.

"Team members will be dressed up as their favourite toy characters and providing coffee from the local Coffee Club to those waiting for lay-by," he said.

Paul Buckley of Big W Booval. Picture: Cordell Richardson

The Australian retailer this year decided it would launch the toy sale online two days before the in-store event, however, shoppers were left with a sour taste in their mouths when the online sale had huge wait-time issues.

READ MORE: SHOPPERS RAGE OVER FOUR-HOUR BIG W QUEUE

However, Big W Booval promises the event will be even better in-store.

"After the excitement of the online midnight launch on Tuesday, it's sure to be one of the busiest and most exciting days of the year for all our staff at Booval BIG W, who all work very hard to ensure everyone gets the toys they want, ahead of another fantastic Christmas," Mr Buckley said.

"Toy Mania is a highly anticipated event in BIG W's calendar.

"We always try to ensure that we have enough stock for everyone, however some popular items may sell out fast."

The popular retailer has also rolled out some new measures this year to combat COVID-19 restrictions.

"This year, to help customers shop safely, we have extended Toy Mania by an extra week to give people more time to shop the sale - the month long sale will run through until 15th of July," Mr Buckley said.

"Social distancing measures remain in place in stores and we'll be limiting numbers in stores. "We continue to offer Contactless Pick up and Contactless home delivery options as well."

HERE ARE SOME OF THE BIG DEALS AVAILABLE AT TOMORROW'S SALE:

Pocket friendly: Hot Wheels 10 pack ($9.50), Barbie Fashionista dolls ($10), LEGO creator Fire Dragon or Rocket Truck ($19) and the great stocking filler, Tiny Pong at just $5.

Barbie Fashionista

The Great Outdoors: Backyard Imaginary play will come to life this Christmas with BIG W's Wooden Outdoor Mud Play Kitchen ($89) and the Wooden Cubby House from ($199) available for pre-order.

Retro resurgence: When it comes to the most nostalgic toy, it's the Cabbage Patch Doll who topped the list (25%), and for collectors of another 80s classic, BIG W is exclusively stocking the limited edition Swarovski Crystal Tenderheart Care Bear ($99).

Cabbage Patch Doll

Gadgets galore: Thrustmaster range set to be a top seller, including the PS4 T Flight Hotas 4 Fly Stick ($129) and Xbox One Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel ($199).

Aussie inspired: BIG W continues to embrace Australian-born innovations including every preschooler's favourite Blue Heeler, Bluey (range starting from $10), CKN Toys Mystery Reveal Heroes ($8), and of course, Australia's very own The Wiggles range which includes Piano and Play Mat & Microphone Set ($29), Ballet Dance Mat set ($59) and Drum Kit ($49). Adults will enjoy the ABC's Hard Quiz game ($34)