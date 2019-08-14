Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Retail slump saps Vicinity profit by 72%

14th Aug 2019 12:21 PM

VICINITY Centres' full-year profit slumped 72 per cent to $346.1 million as the shopping mall owner warned that the outlook for retailers appeared weak.

The owner of 62 shopping centres said total revenue for the 12 months to June 30 dipped 3.6 per cent to $1.28 billion and it lowered its final payout from 8.2 cents to 7.95 cents, unfranked.

"The retail environment is expected to remain challenging in FY20, although economic stimulus including lower interest rates and income tax cuts may benefit retail spending," the company said in a release.

More Stories

Show More
economy retail vicinity centres

Top Stories

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News REGIONAL Australians are signing up in record numbers to Australia's best value digital news subscription bundle. HERE'S WHY

    100-lot retiree relocatable home project for sale for $2.5M

    premium_icon 100-lot retiree relocatable home project for sale for $2.5M

    Property It's one of the state's largest buy-back relocatable home schemes.

    Driver swerves to miss truck, hits culvert

    premium_icon Driver swerves to miss truck, hits culvert

    News Police, ambulance units attend single-vehicle crash

    Contentious Ipswich Facebook page to shut down

    premium_icon Contentious Ipswich Facebook page to shut down

    Council News The page that has 'highlighted corruption' in Ipswich has closed.