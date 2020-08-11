Resurrected injury law firm opens up office in Ipswich

Trilby Misso Lawyers has opened an office in Springfield. Gillian McKnight and Jaymee Beau Potter.

TRILBY Misso Lawyers has opened a new office in Ipswich as part of the brand’s resurrection in Queensland.

The personal injury law firm has set up in Orion shopping centre in Springfield, attracted by the area’s rapidly growing population.

Founded in 1956, the Trilby Misso brand was sold to Slater and Gordon 10 years ago.

CEO Neil Fitzpatrick said there are plans to expand further with a headquarters set up in the Brisbane CBD.

“It’s very exciting to have an office in Springfield and we are also planning further expansion in south east Queensland including northside Brisbane and the Gold Coast,” he said.

“Our plans also include opening an office in Sydney.

“We are focused on providing excellent customer service and helping people in the community who have suffered misfortune and deserve justice.”

The Trilby Misso team in Springfield will include a lawyer and two experienced paralegals.

Lawyer and senior associate Gillian McKnight was part of the old Trilby Misso before it was sold and has more than 15 years of legal industry experience.

“We’re here to help people with our new office in the heart of this rapidly growing community,” she said.

“The team at Trilby Misso understand taking legal action is stressful, and so we do all we can to make the process simple and to ease their distress.”

Bill Andrews was one of three partners who originally sold the firm and he is part of the group which bought the brand back.

He was a partner with the firm for 32 years.

“It has been a great thrill to bring back the Trilby Misso brand and to also have so many of former team return to the Brisbane CBD office and now Springfield,” he said.

“The original Trilby Misso Lawyers was Queensland’s first legal firm to focus on compensation law and offer ‘no win, no fee’ services to ensure people from all walks of life had access to justice.

“The new Trilby Misso is fully independent and has the same commitment to client care that’s always made the Trilby Misso brand one of the most recognised in Queensland.”

