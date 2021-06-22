Resurrected Barnaby’s pledge to Queensland voters

Barnaby is back! Here are some of his most controversial moments

Resurrected Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce promised a "laser-like focus" on protecting central Queensland coalmining jobs, while taking a tougher stance on China.

It comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged MPs in both the Liberal and National parties to show unity and strength in the wake of the leadership spill, saying failure to do so could lose them the election.

Mr Joyce was sworn in as deputy prime minister yesterday after the shock spill on Monday that divided the Nationals and saw Michael McCormack deposed as leader.

There had been increasing unrest in the Nationals as Mr Morrison edged towards a net-zero emissions "preferably" by 2050 commitment, as they feared push back from regional voters.

Mr Joyce seized on the concerns, saying he would be focusing on regional jobs, including in the resources sector.

"(We are) absolutely focused on job opportunities and making sure people maintain their jobs," he said.

"The sort of places we are really focused on maintaining their jobs is the Member for Capricornia's seat (Rockhampton), we're going to have an absolutely laser-like focus on the Member for Flynn's seats (Gladstone) to make sure those miners keep their jobs.

"We will have a laser-like focus to make sure they keep their jobs."

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, who had been a supporter of Mr McCormack, said the spill had been a democratic process and she hoped to have a good working relationship with the new leader.

She said while she had raised issues earlier this week with how Mr Joyce may be seen with women voters, he would be given an opportunity to demonstrate how he had changed.

"He has said he has had three years to contemplate on his past. He has said he is a family man now," Ms Landry said.

There is still set to be a Cabinet reshuffle later this week in the wake of the spill. Agriculture Minister David Littleproud is expected to retain his role, Mr McCormack will not be on the front bench, while Bridget McKenzie is likely to be returned.

Resources Minister Keith Pitt said he would like to retain his role, saying it was an "incredibly great privilege" to serve on the Cabinet.

It comes as Mr Littleproud warned Australian farmers would demand some form of repayment for helping cut the nation's emissions.

"We copped it in the neck in regional Australia for everyone to sleep soundly in metropolitan Australia and it's time that our mob got repaid for it," he told Sky News.

