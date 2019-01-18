Results are in on Ipswich's world-record brekky roll attempt

FROM the nation's largest solar panels installation, Primo has successfully served up a world record number of brekky rolls.

About 20 chefs delivered 2091 rolls, a Guinness World Record, yesterday morning.

Hungry factory workers chowed down on hundreds of rolls and Foodbank was waiting to collect the rest and distribute them to needy people in the community.

Primo chief operating officer Bruce Sabatta was proud of the record, but expected another food company to have a crack at the gong.

Official Guinness World Records adjudicator Brian Sobel, Primo chief operating officer Bruce Sabatta, JBS CEO Brent Eastwood and Primo GM for operations Dion Nolan at the world record attempt for the most brekky rolls cooked. Rob Williams

"As Australia's favourite bacon, that Primo is, I'd put it out there," he said.

"I'd put them up to the challenge."

The Guinness World Record marks another first for the company, which this week celebrated the opening of Australia's largest rooftop solar grid.

"The solar panel installation, giving us all those good energy-efficient savings and then generating this world record as another first for Primo, it means so much to the staff and the community," Mr Sabatta said.

About 75 per cent of the Primo Smallgoods Wacol factory's roof is covered in about 9700 panels.

The solar system will generate 4869 megawatt hours of power in its first year and over 20, save 1.2 million tonnes of carbon - enough to power 20,032 homes for one year.

Despite the national achievement and world record, the chief operating officer said there would be no rest for the company.

"We're always going to be looking at initiatives whether it's energy saving initiatives and carbon-footprint reduction initiatives," he said.

Mr Sabatta said the company would always be on the lookout for new employees to join the growing team.

"It's a big facility, it's growing and we're doing a lot of production through this facility," he said.

"We're also trying to attract really good people and make sure people recognise we are a very high-quality fast-moving consumer goods company."

Global meat production is responsible for almost 15 per cent of the world's carbon emissions.