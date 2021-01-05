Restrictions on cards if La Niña fails to deliver

Cormorant Bay at Wivenhoe Dam. The dam is at 38.5 per cent, with combined major dam levels now at less than 60 per cent.

Cormorant Bay at Wivenhoe Dam. The dam is at 38.5 per cent, with combined major dam levels now at less than 60 per cent.

RAIN is on the forecast but the region’s dam authority is urging residents not to take water for granted.

The major dams – especially Wivenhoe – are in need of a significant boost, with combined levels at less than 60 per cent.

Seqwater communications manager Sophie Walker said much of the rain that has fallen so far this summer has not hit the Wivenhoe catchment.

As a result, Wivenhoe is at 38.5 per cent – it’s lowest level since 2009.

“Despite the scattered storms and rain we’ve had in recent months, we need more for drought recovery across southeast Queensland,” Ms Walker said.

“Soil in our drinking water catchments has been very dry, so much of the recent rainfall has been absorbed rather than generating inflows into our dams.”

Despite La Niña conditions influencing the weather at the moment, Seqwater is still contemplating restrictions in the coming months, if there is no significant rain.

“If we experienced another failed wet season, water supplies could drop below 50 per cent in the coming months, triggering region-wide water restrictions,” Ms Walker said.

“If restrictions are required, the residential water use target will be 140 litres per person, per day.”

The current rain outlook is positive, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a high chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday as a trough moves across from the south west of the state.

Falls up to 20mm are possible on Wednesday, with a chance of up to 40mm on Thursday.

The long-term outlook is also good for rain.

January to March is likely to be wetter than average for much of Australia, particularly in the east.

The chance of exceeding median rainfall is greater than 70 per cent for much of Queensland, increasing to 80 per cent and above in eastern Queensland.

For water saving tips visit www.seqwater.com.au/water-wise.