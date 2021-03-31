Menu
Anna Hartley from Urban Utilities says recent rain has allowed the relaxation of water restrictions in the Scenic Rim.
News

Restrictions lifted after Scenic Rim dams top up

Andrew Korner
31st Mar 2021 12:00 PM
SCENIC Rim residents have received the news they have been waiting for after last week’s deluge and a year of water restrictions.

As of Wednesday morning, medium-level restriction in place at Boonah, Kalbar, Mt Alford Aratula, Beaudesert, Rathdowney. Kooralbyn and Canungra were lifted.

This followed last week’s rain, which topped up both Moogerah and Maroon dams more than 25 per cent each.

Maroon Dam is now at more than 90 per cent, while Moogerah Dam went from a dire 12 per cent a few weeks ago to more than 42 per cent this week.

Urban Utilities spokeswoman Anna Hartley said despite the rain in some catchments, southeast Queensland remained in drought response with the combined level of the SEQ Water Grid dams below 60 per cent.

“Voluntary water conservation measures remain in place across the region to help protect water storages as we head into the traditional dry season,” Ms Hartley said.

“The Scenic Rim community knows water is a precious resource and we’re encouraging residents to continue their waterwise behaviours.”

Boonah, Kalbar, Mt Alford and Aratula are not connected to the southeast Queensland water grid and rely on local water sources like Moogerah and Maroon Dam.

Further north, Peak Crossing, Warrill View and Harrisville are connected to the SEQ Water Grid, water restrictions haven’t applied to these communities and won’t until the combined level of the SEQ Water Grid dams fall below 50 per cent.

