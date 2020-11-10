Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Forest Hill Christmas Festivities in full swing in 2019. Photo: Kate Brimblecombe
Forest Hill Christmas Festivities in full swing in 2019. Photo: Kate Brimblecombe
News

Restrictions force popular Christmas festival cancellation

Hugh Suffell
10th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CHRISTMAS tradition that has brought thousands of people together for almost 80 years has been cancelled for the first time in 2020.

The Forest Hill Christmas Festival was cancelled due to the pressures faced by the COVID pandemic.

The decision to cancel the event was made last Monday by the Forest Hill Christmas Festivities Committee, who believed the usual atmosphere that people have loved for generations would not be possible due to the COVID-safe restrictions that remain in place.

Forest Hill Christmas Festivities Committee president Mr Fred Wilks said the team waited for the longest time possible to call off the event, but said in the end, a decision had to be made.

"We wouldn't be able to conduct the event in its normal style," Mr Wilks said.

The annual community event that brought as many as 2000 people to Forest Hill, which closed the main street, featured the famous ham wheels, music, rides, face painting and food and drinks.

Forest Hill Christmas Festivities, 2019.
Forest Hill Christmas Festivities, 2019.

Mr Wilks said it was a tough decision to make because of the feeling that "you are losing something important to the community".

He added that while people were upset, they are understanding of the situation and feedback for the committee has been overwhelmingly positive.

The biggest slide at Forest Hill Christmas Festivities, 2019.
The biggest slide at Forest Hill Christmas Festivities, 2019.

"Most people have said to me there is always next year," Mr Wilks said.

The event was scheduled to take place on Friday.

covid 19 forest hill christmas festivities lockyer valley community centre
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HSV owner told: ‘Leave car outside or you’ll be shot’

        Premium Content HSV owner told: ‘Leave car outside or you’ll be shot’

        News A man was threatened with being shot if he didn’t allow a mystery caller to take his vehicle

        Private school plans to expand Kindy facilities

        Premium Content Private school plans to expand Kindy facilities

        Council News The school has proposed to expand its Kindergarten facilities to be able to...

        Lure of ‘horrible drug’ eats into tradie’s super

        Premium Content Lure of ‘horrible drug’ eats into tradie’s super

        News A man was caught with 5.8 grams of ice, which he bought using some of his own super...

        How popular eatery came to thrive during COVID

        Premium Content How popular eatery came to thrive during COVID

        Business When other restaurants were cutting hours, this Ipswich joint launched seven-day...