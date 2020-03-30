Menu
Australia is winning the war against COVID-19 with the infection rate slowing dramatically Picture Getty Images
Restrictions an 'abuse of power' says resident

30th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
YOUR SAY: I maintain death rates of depressed people, and those of domestic violence will exceed those of the virus.
Governments have a lot to answer for. 

All restrictions have been on the advice of medical information. Nothing has been based on social advice. No other minister has been consulted.

This is absolute abuse of power. It is only medical advice. No social advice is included.

More will die by self inflicted harm than the virus itself.

The virus is an indicator but not the ultimate killer.

The simple act is, irrespective of government regulations, is people are going to die.

RELATED: Two questions virus restriction critics should answer

Full stop.

Recall all government actions and reconsider.

KAI DAHL, Toowoomba

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

