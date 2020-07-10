Restaurants up in arms at drivers lapping city streets

Ipswich lappers cruise the main streets of Ipswich CBD. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

RESIDENTS and business owners in and around the Ipswich CBD are growing tired of the constant disruption from drivers lapping around the city’s streets.

Drivers flock to the top of town on a Thursday and Friday night to rev their engines and race through the CBD.

The owner of local restaurant Fourthchild Ross Williams has dealt with it for the past seven years.

He floated the idea of making the road a one lane street on Thursday nights to prevent the side-by-side racing.

“Then they won’t drag each other up the street,” he said.

After years of watching on from his restaurant, he said he was surprised no one had been killed.

“Someone will get killed one night.”

“Can you imagine if some old fella or someone who has had too many to drink one night at one of pubs or something walks out onto the street?

“They do pick up a bit of speed. They go from one speed hump to the next.”

Mr Williams said he wasn’t sure what else could be done to combat that problem.

“I’ve had meetings with the police about it and the police hands are tied. They do come out, but as soon as the police come out they all scatter,” he said.

“You can understand their frustration as well.”

Ross Williams from Fourthchild.

He said his customers can barely hear each other talk over the noise some nights.

“We do get international visitors and we do get people from interstate and they just can’t believe it and they say ‘what is this? What’s going on here?’

“I say ‘this is the laps, this is the town.”

"Then they won't drag each other up the street," he said.

“Then they won’t drag each other up the street,” he said.

Ipswich District Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton said drivers who take part in anti-social driving behaviour could face serious penalties.

“To race down Limestone and Brisbane Street certainly will not be tolerated. It is against the law and infringement notices for exceeded the speed limit and creating excess noise will be issued,” he said.

Drivers could face fines of up to $700.

“There’s generally patrols tasked to the CBD on those popular nights, Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” he said.

“There’s all sorts of technology that can be utilised as well, including closed circuit television.”