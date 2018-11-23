Restaurant's taps into growing popularity of Indian cuisine

A STEADY stream of customers has funnelled into Ipswich's newest Indian restaurant thanks to the growing popularity of the cuisine.

Two months after its soft opening, Memories of India will officially open its Ipswich restaurant this Sunday.

A special offering of tickets to the grand opening lunch has gone to the restaurant's regular customers and politicians.

Memories of India is having it's official opening on Sunday. Owner Aman Sharma. Rob Williams

Restaurant owner and chef Aman Sharma said Ipswich had welcomed Memories of India since it opened in September.

"We've had a very good response," he said.

"There are lots of people who love Indian food in Ipswich so it's fantastic."

Mr Sharma said the restaurant's charcoal clay-fired oven gave its naan bread an authentic flavour.

"That's a major weapon we have," he said.

"It gives it a traditional taste."

In September one of the city's most famous pubs, The Ulster building on Brisbane St, relaunched as Memories of India.

It is the first time that the building, which has been in the hands of the Flannery family for more than four generations, has been open as anything other than a public house.

Mr Sharma said the restaurant was serving classic favourites like butter chicken and lamb korma alongside fusion dishes such as basil chicken tikka.

"We have special menus every week for guests," he said.

The grand opening will be held at the Memories of India restaurant tomorrow.