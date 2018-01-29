Restaurant's shock closure at popular shopping centre

A RESTAURANT at Ipswich's major shopping centre permanently shut down at the weekend because business had become "unviable".

The Great Wall of Yum Cha is the latest to close the doors at Riverlink.

The spaces formerly occupied by Toscanis and Grilling Art along the river front are also empty.

Signs plastered across the windows of the Great Wall of Yum Cha tells customers the restaurant will be permanently closed.

The restaurant's lease was terminated by the centre's owners Lipoma.

The QT understands the restaurant operator fell behind on rent.

A spokesperson for Riverlink Shopping Centre confirmed the restaurant had been under financial pressure.

SHOCK CLOSURE: The Great Wall of Yum Cha at Riverlink closed permanently at the weekend.

"Riverlink has been working with the owners of the Great Wall Restaurant over the past six months in an effort to keep their doors open," the spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, lack of patronage meant the business became unviable and as a result the restaurant closed its doors over the weekend."

A lawyer's letter, sent on behalf of the centre's owner Lipoma Pty Ltd dated January 25, has been left on the window.

One of the signs in the window of the Great Wall of Yum Cha at Riverlink.

That letter states the lease over the property was terminated because the tenants failed to address a breach previously served on the restaurant's operators.

"We are instructed that you have failed to remedy the breaches set out in the Form 7 Notice to Remedy Breach of Covenant previously served on you," the letter reads.

A 'form 7 notice' is a standard real estate notice sent to tenants when the agreement between the two parties has been breached.

The notice identifies the issue and asks for it to be resolved within a specified timeframe.

The QT contacted the Great Wall of Yum Cha owners.

Riverlink wooing new food operators, hints at exciting announcement

IT'S not all doom and gloom at Riverlink, with the centre's owners hinting new, exciting food options will soon be on the menu.

Burger and shake specialist Ruby Chews has proven popular since opening in October next to Limelight cinemas, signalling the start of a new style for the shopping centre.

New shade sails are being installed this week and new lighting and glass panels have been placed along the river front.

Riverlink spokesperson Peter Chapman said those subtle changes created a new "dynamic" for the food precinct.

Mr Chapman was tight-lipped on any pending announcements related to the food and dining precincts at the shopping centre but confirmed change was afoot.

"Exciting new plans will be unveiled in the coming months," Mr Chapman said.

"Riverlink has recently reviewed customer expectations of its restaurant offering and is working with potential new restaurants.

"The opening of the successful Ruby Chews at Limelight Cinema clearly shows that patrons want new options."