Restaurants, retailers lining up for places in new mall

THE restaurants, entertainers, retailers and business taking up new homes in the re-developed Ipswich Mall could be revealed as early as this month.

Ipswich City Properties has appointed L J Hooker Commercial as the Retail Leasing Specialist team for the redevelopment to fill a number of dining, shopping and entertainment leases on offer.

The details are expected to be released more than a year before the mall is finished.

An Ipswich City Council spokesperson said the L J Hooker Commercial team would be sourcing entertainment, hospitality and retail operators for the future 'Food and Beverage Experience', the 'Entertainment Zone' and the 'Bell Street Link Retail Precinct'.

"LJH will bring a unique perspective to the project, with two of the team members having a strong history with area and Ipswich City Square Shopping Centre," the spokesperson said.

"While at this stage specific details are still subject to confidentiality conditions, announcements about new Ipswich Central tenants will be made in the coming month focussing on entertainment, dining and community fun, which are already a number of potential operators, keen to invest in the region."

It comes after expressions of interest were called in November for restaurateurs looking to be a part of the new 'food experience' in the mall including everything from white linen and 'grab and go options'.