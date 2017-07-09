Restaurants, fuel station evacuated after fire

A PETROL station and surrounding take away restaurants were evacuated at the weekend after reports of a fire.

Three fire crews were called to the Puma service station on Saturday at 4.35pm at Citiswich in Bundamba after a fire started in the kitchen.

"When crews arrived there was only smoke, no flames. The fire itself was out when we got there," a QFES spokesperson said.

"We made the scene safe by ventilating the area.

"One person did suffer smoke inhalation."

A witness told the QT the Citiswich precinct was evacuated and that QFES officers applauded Puma staff for their quick thinking which got customers out safely.