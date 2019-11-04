Restaurants, builders, chicken stores among 92 in strife
FROM crab restaurants to four-wheel-drive businesses and chicken stores, almost 100 companies were put in liquidation or administration across Queensland last month.
After just 11 months in operation the closure of Marina Mirage restaurant, King Crab Co GC, took consumers by surprise.
The future of IGA supermarkets in Logan and Ipswich were under a cloud after the director, linked to Carl's Jr and Cinnabon, put his company Om Mahalaxmii into liquidation.
As revealed by The Courier-Mail, that company owned four luxury cars while owing workers and creditors more than $4.1 million.
It wasn't all good news in Queensland's idyllic Whitsundays region with a wedding planning company going bust, leaving almost 40 couples in the lurch.
It was only thanks to the rallying of the tourism industry, with liquidator Dennis Offerman's help, that prevented wide-spread disaster.
Red Rooster was also roasted in October with the administration of Sunstate Foods Pty Ltd temporarily closing six restaurants.
A seventh store remains closed.
Here's the full list of businesses in liquidation or administration.
COMPANIES IN LIQUIDATION
CEREBRO PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE FOR THE ROGAN TRUST
ACN: 155 885 126
Firm name: McLeod & Partners
Liquidator: Jonathan Paul McLeod and Bill Karageozis
Appointment date: October 1, 2019
CRB Energy Pty Ltd
ACN: 610 502 488
Firm name: Mackay Goodwin
Liquidator: Domenic Calabretta
Appointment date: October 2, 2019
Brighter LED Lighting Solutions Pty Ltd
ACN: 607 294 940
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Jason Walter Bettles
Appointment date: October 3, 2019
LA Assets AU Pty Ltd As Trustee for The Devina Brofman Family Trust
ACN: 152 862 907
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: October 3, 2019
Property Assets Aust-NZ Pty Ltd ATF Property Assets Aust-NZ Unit Trust
ACN: 128 845 714
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: October 3, 2019
Meerkat Express Pty Ltd
ACN: 165 872 944
Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland
Liquidator: Glenn Anthony Crisp
Appointment date: October 3, 2019
Kleen Holdings Pty Ltd
ACN: 619 560 244
Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia Ltd
Liquidator: Cameron Crichton and Graham Killer
Appointment date: October 4, 2019
Strategic Equity Alliance Holdings Pty Ltd
ACN: 628 598 229
Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group
Liquidator: Bill Cotter
Appointment date: October 3, 2019
J & B Personnel Pty Ltd
ACN: 099 130 677
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton and James Marc Imray
Appointment date: October 3, 2019
Rope Access Queensland Group Pty Ltd
ACN: 143 121 591
Firm name: B&T Advisory
Liquidator: Travis Pullen
Appointment date: October 4, 2019
Edge Plastering Qld Pty Ltd
ACN: 152 453 953
Firm name: Pilot Partners
Liquidator: Bradley Vincent Hellen
Appointment date: October 4, 2019
Newborn Lantana Holdings Pty Ltd
ACN: 099 003 219
Firm name: Pilot Partners
Liquidator: Nigel Robert Markey
Appointment date: October 4, 2019
G & T Concreting & Steelfixing Pty Ltd
ACN: 627 384 785
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: October 2, 2019
SOUTHERN CROSS VENTURES QLD PTY LTD
ACN: 606 643 672
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Adam Francis Ward
Appointment date: October 3, 2019
Projects For Children Pty Ltd
ACN: 145 072 948
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Rajendra Khatri
Appointment date: October 4, 2019
Mick's Express Pty Ltd
ACN: 607 341 177
Firm name: Vincents
Liquidator: Nick Combis
Appointment date: October 4, 2019
BGC SOLID PLASTERING & PAINTING PTY LTD
ACN: 159 637 608
Firm name: Chifley Advisory Pty Ltd
Liquidator: Gavin Moss
Appointment date: October 4, 2019
Progressive Advantage Pty Ltd
ACN: 151 193 074
Firm name: MBA Partnership
Liquidator: James Brown
Appointment date: October 4, 2019
Puzzle Advisory Pty Ltd
ACN: 617 228 289
Firm name: MBA Partnership
Liquidator: James Brown
Appointment date: October 4, 2019
R Girle & Co Pty Ltd
ACN: 112 239 540
Firm name: PricewaterhouseCoopers
Liquidator: Robert Scott Ditrich
Appointment date: October 4, 2019
FTS Group Pty Ltd
ACN: 138 176 600
Firm name: Cor Cordis
Liquidator: Darryl Kirk
Appointment date: October 4, 2019
Mick Humphries Pty Ltd
ACN: 619 956 937
Firm name: The Insolvency Experts
Liquidator: Steven B Kugel
Appointment date: October 8, 2019
THE WEDDING PLANNERS WHITSUNDAYS PTY LTD
ACN: 602 157 317
Firm name: Offermans
Liquidator: Dennis Offermans & Michael Brennan
Appointment date: October 4, 2019
Niuminsha Properties Pty Ltd
ACN: 168 008 839
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: October 4, 2019
Anlaja Pty Ltd
Trading name: Fredericks Restaurant
ACN: 628 052 826
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Appointment date: October 8, 2019
Aria Plastering Pty Ltd
ACN: 615 267 484
Firm name: Vincents
Liquidator: Steven Staatz
Appointment date: October 10, 2019
Rembay Pty Ltd
ACN: 002 887 587
Firm name: David Clout & Associates
Liquidator: David Lewis Clout
Appointment date: October 11, 2019
Pennell Investments Pty Ltd
ACN: 123 412 215
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Jason Walter Bettles
Appointment date: October 11, 2019
Mama Africa (Airlie Beach) Pty Ltd
ACN: 098 363 154
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Appointment date: October 14, 2019
THE APP TEAM PTY LTD
ACN: 159 954 275
Firm name: Pearce & Heers Insolvency Accountants
Liquidator: Mark Pearce and Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: October 14, 2019
RNM Enterprise Pty Ltd
Trading name: Lonestar Rib House Mackay
ACN: 608 950 125
Firm name: Hamilton Murphy
Liquidator: Stephen Dixon
Appointment date: October 14, 2019
Total Testing (QLD) Pty Ltd
ACN: 135 690 005
Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group
Liquidator: William Roland Robson
Appointment date: October 15, 2019
The Poultry Shop Leasing (Qld) Pty Ltd
ACN: 062 333 528
Firm name: Pearce & Heers
Liquidator: Mark Wiliam Pearce & Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: October 16, 2019
Kin Kin 75 Pty Ltd (Previously Wolvi72 Pty Ltd)
ACN: 608 371 900
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Nikhil Khatri
Appointment date: October 16, 2019
Positive Power Australia Pty Ltd
ACN: 149 834 480
Firm name: Hall Chadwick
Liquidator: Glenn Shannon
Appointment date: October 14, 2019
United Hearts Family Day Care Centre Pty Ltd
ACN: 160 232 673
Firm name: HH Advisory
Liquidator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain
Appointment date: October 16, 2019
Tap Dance Plumbing Pty Ltd
ACN: 108 957 697
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Jason Walter Bettles
Appointment date: October 16, 2019
South Dragon Pty Ltd
ACN: 626 173 957
Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland
Liquidator: Christopher John Baskerville
Appointment date: October 11, 2019
AJCMH Pty Ltd
ACN: 113 398 619
Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland
Liquidator: Christopher John Baskerville
Appointment date: October 16, 2019
Royal Hands Pty Ltd
ACN: 131 221 157
Firm name: KPMG
Liquidator: James Stewart
Appointment date: October 16, 2019
SC Operations (Aust) Pty Ltd
ACN: 615 709 763
Firm name: Pilot Partners
Liquidator: Bradley Vincent Hellen
Appointment date: October 18, 2019
A.C. Grigg (Investments) Pty Ltd
ACN: 157 745 130
Biloela Property Pty Ltd
ACN: 631 061 857
Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton
Appointment date: October 17, 2019
Ozwide Labour Hire Pty Ltd
ACN: 614 611 406
Firm name: Veritas Advisory
Liquidator: Steve Naidenov
Appointment date: October 18, 2019
Ramtrans Pty Ltd
ACN: 135 704 648
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: James Marc Imray
Appointment date: October 18, 2019
Ozwide Solutions Pty Ltd
ACN: 163 663 054
Firm name: Veritas Advisory
Liquidator: Steve Naidenov
Appointment date: October 18, 2019
Breakthrough (NQ) Pty. Ltd.
ACN: 074 305 294
Firm name: Veritas Advisory
Liquidator: Steve Naidenov
Appointment date: October 18, 2019
Wegal Pty Ltd
ACN: 003 333 515
Firm name: Worrells Solvency + Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Graeme Robert Beattie
Appointment date: October 21, 2019
CHARTER CONVEYANCING PTY LTD
ACN: 127 334 632
Firm name: McLeod & Partners
Liquidator: Jonathan Paul McLeod and Bill Karageozis
Appointment date: October 21, 2019
SANDY N PTY LTD FORMERLY KNOWN AS BYWATER MEDICAL MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
ACN: 114 267 613
Firm name: McLeod & Partners
Liquidator: Jonathan Paul McLeod and Bill Karageozis
Appointment date: October 21, 2019
Frarren Pty. Ltd
ACN: 009 784 650
Firm name: BDO
Liquidator: Helen Newman and Gerald Collins
Appointment date: October 21, 2019
L4L5 Pty Ltd
ACN: 605 006 380
Firm name: Shaw Gidley
Liquidator: Paul William Gidley
Appointment date: October 21, 2019
Kettering Constructions Pty Ltd
Trading as: Tarrmack Drives
ACN: 618 180 180
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: October 21, 2019
ZX Engineering Pty Ltd
ACN: 159 647 702
Firm name: Pearce & Heers
Liquidator: Mark William Pearce
Appointment date: October 21, 2019
McLarens Island Pty Ltd
ACN: 629 752 996
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Morgan Lane
Appointment date: October 4, 2019
MASTERCRAFT ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS PTY LTD
ACN: 155 467 959
Firm name: McLeod & Partners
Liquidator: Jonathan Paul McLeod and Bill Karageozis
Appointment date: October 21, 2019
Walnut Grove Estate Pty Ltd
ACN: 166 190 450
UG Developments Pty Ltd
ACN: 066 147 920
UG Queensland Pty Ltd
ACN: 166 189 886
Firm name: BRI Ferrier
Liquidator: Thomas Stuart Otway
Appointment date: October 22, 2019
MRT Installation and Window Services Pty Ltd
ACN: 607 130 870
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: October 22, 2019
Real Property Legal Pty Ltd
ACN: 621 413 607
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: October 21, 2019
Arts Traffic Management Pty Ltd
ACN: 619 448 001
Firm name: Veritas Advisory
Liquidator: Steve Naidenov
Appointment date: October 22, 2019
Grove Management Rights Pty Ltd
ACN: 127 075 316
Firm name: Bentleys
Liquidator: Damien Lee Hou Lau
Appointment date: October 18, 2019
SEASIDE DINING GROUP PTY LTD
Trading name: KING CRAB CO GC
ACN: 629 624 522
Firm name: Pearce Heers
Liquidator: Mark Pearce and Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: October 24, 2019
SB Commercial Holdings Pty Ltd
ACN: 140 606 597
Firm name: Vincents
Liquidator: Nick Combis and Liyan Tay
Appointment date: October 24, 2019
People Mover and Cars Rental Pty Ltd
ACN: 625 036 606
Firm name: Cor Cordis
Liquidator: Jason Tang and Matthew Joiner
Appointment date: October 24, 2019
JDMAC Holdings Pty Ltd
Trading as: Samford Homes
ACN: 145 852 071
Firm name: KordaMentha
Liquidator: Anthony Jay Edward Miskiewicz
Appointment date: October 24, 2019
Yi Wei Australia Pty Ltd
ACN: 165 552 367
Firm name: Pearce & Heers
Liquidator: Mark Pearce and Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: October 24, 2019
Yi Kun Pty Ltd
ACN: 161 368 921
Firm name: Pearce & Heers
Liquidator: Mark Pearce and Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: October 24, 2019
Strategic One Pty Ltd
ACN: 152 533 876
Firm name: Deloitte
Liquidator: Robert Woods
Appointment date: October 25, 2019
Goldco Civil Pty Ltd
ACN: 616 085 315
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Adam Francis Ward
Appointment date: October 25, 2019
Galvinere Pty Ltd
ACN: 059 566 611
Firm name: FTI Consulting
Liquidator: John Richard Park
Appointment date: October 25, 2019
E.E.W. TRANSPORT PTY. LTD.
ACN: 083 083 890
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Appointment date: October 28, 2019
Houghton Apartments Pty Ltd
ACN: 166 228 379
Firm name: McGrathNicol
Liquidator: Anthony Norman Connelly and William James Harris
Appointment date: October 25, 2019
Australian Interactive Marketing Pty Ltd
ACN: 623 548 354
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: Andrew James Barnden
Appointment date: October 28, 2019
Bozic Constructions Pty Ltd
ACN: 105 164 341
Firm name: McGrathNicol
Liquidator: William James Harris and Anthony Norman Connelly
Appointment date: October 24, 2019
Merlot Gordon Pty Ltd
Trading name: The Edge Restaurant and Bar
ACN: 616 412 732
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: October 23, 2019
Brimic Distributors Pty Ltd
ACN: 104 314 856
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Michael John Griffin
Appointment date: October 31, 2019
Absolute Glass Fencing Pty Ltd
ACN: 143 302 309
Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton
Appointment date: October 31, 2019
GMT Investments Pty Ltd
Trading name: Lagoons 1770 Resort & Spa
ACN: 130 174 417
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: October 30, 2019
Wallis Labour Hire Pty Ltd
ACN: 603 014 428
Firm name: Crouch Amirbeaggi
Liquidator: Nicholas Crouch
Appointment date: October 31, 2019
Alleycat Transport Pty Ltd
ACN: 107 563 093
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Nikhil Khatri
Appointment date: October 31, 2019
Piscorp Pty Ltd
ACN: 604 330 967
Firm name: Chan-Naylor
Liquidator: Trajan John Kukulovski and Liam William Bellamy
Appointment date: October 30, 2019
COMPANIES IN ADMINISTRATION
Inselec Pty Ltd
ACN: 169 043 403
Firm name: Hall Chadwick
Administrators: Brent Kijurina and Richard Albarran
Appointment date: October 14, 2019
Cattletrans Pty. Ltd
ACN: 056 055 406
Firm name: Veritas Advisory
Administrator: Steve Naidenov and Vincent Pirina
Appointment date: October 14, 2019
Sunstate Foods Pty Limited
Formerly traded as: Red Rooster Deception Bay, Red Rooster Burpengary, Red Rooster Currimundi, Red Rooster Buderim, Red Rooster - Sunshine Plaza Maroochydore, Red Rooster Noosaville, Red Rooster Noosa Civic
ACN: 010 621 477
Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group
Administrator: William Roland Robson
Appointment date: October 15, 2019
Gilbert Civil Solutions Pty Ltd
ACN: 614 828 036
Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants
Administrator: Brendan Nixon
Appointment date: October 24, 2019