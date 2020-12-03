Restaurant to provide free Christmas Day meals

Indian Mehfil is again opening their doors to the needy on Christmas Day. Chef Rana, chef Pitamber, Jason Singh and Raj Sharma.

IPSWICH CBD restaurant Indian Mehfil will once again open its doors on Christmas Day and provide free meals in a year more challenging than most.

It is a tradition owner Raj Sharma and his family have been doing for a decade.

Indian Mehfil will open on December 25 from noon to 2pm and provide food for the homeless, the elderly and anyone who does not want to eat alone.

“We remember our loved ones the most when festivals happen, whether that be Christmas, Diwali or Eid,” Mr Sharma said.

“This year has been very difficult for many people.

“On a personal level I have been unable to visit my parents in India and some of my staff have been caught up with travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

“Our business has also taken a significant hit with people not being able to dine out as they have previously.

“Despite those things we believe it is important that we show support for those less fortunate at this time of year.

“The Ipswich community is our extended family and we support our community when we can.

“If we can help some people feel less alone on Christmas Day and provide them with a nutritious meal then that really is what Christmas is all about, showing compassion for others.

“We’re happy to play a minor role in that.”

In past years, the restaurant has prepared more than 400 meals on Christmas Day.

You can dine-in or takeaway with no questions asked.

Mr Sharma said he is expecting a large crowd than usual due this year due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the community.

