Restaurant forced out as hotel turns into quarantine centre

BLVD Restaurant has been forced to vacate its premises at the Springfield Lakes Hotel due to it becoming a quarantine centre.

THE owner of a business forced to find a new home after the Springfield Lakes Hotel began operating as a quarantine centre this week claims she was given “no notice whatsoever” of what was to come.

BLVD Restaurant owner Sirle Adamson was given access to the premises Thursday morning after being locked out on Wednesday but was struggling to work out what was next for her business and 11 employees.

She said she had “tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods” in the restaurant’s cold room in the Springfield Lakes Hotel for an event set to be held Thursday night.

Biofood provided a van with a cold room to move the items.

“We can’t operate but at the moment we’re just packing wines, meat and everything from the cold room,” she said.

“We can’t operate, we can’t open.

“We’re trying really hard to find a new venue. Locally, there isn’t a venue available.

“What we have to do is just to keep our livelihood going … find a smaller takeaway shop and do it from there.

“Who is going to compensate us for closing us down like this?”

Ms Adamson said hotel management was aware of the facility becoming a quarantine centre on Saturday but she was not informed until Tuesday night.

The QT understands there are issues over the lease of the restaurant space between management of the hotel and BLVD.

Springfield Lakes Hotel is referring any questions to Queensland Police.

Queensland Health has been contacted for comment about potential compensation.

“An expression of interest process was set up by Queensland Government at the start of the pandemic to identify suitable accommodation across the state for people requiring to quarantine,” a Queensland Health spokesperson said.

“To assist with managing demand, hotels have also been approached by the Queensland Police Service to gauge interest in accommodating quarantined people.

“Springfield Lakes Hotel is one of those hotels.

“Government arranged accommodation for people required to quarantine is organised on an as needs basis. Currently, there are approximately 1,480 rooms across the state being used for people who have been ordered to self-quarantine.

“Queensland Health has established standing arrangements with hotels right across the state and will utilise them for quarantine purposes as required.”

