Restaurant celebrates at midnight

As of tomorrow restaurants and bars will be allowed to seat up to ten guests at a time and one Ipswich restaurant is getting to seating customers as soon as they can.

Rashays Redbank will open tonight at midnight – 3am for up to 10 dine-in customers at a time.

Rashays Redbank representative Ali Taledi said they were excited once again to be open to dine-in customers.

“We’re only taking 10 people at a time, we’ll be following COVID-19 restriction guide: salt and pepper will be disposable and so will cutlery,” he said.

“We’re doing everything to keep everyone safe and healthy at the moment and are still doing takeaway.

“It is a celebration, it’s a way to let people know that we’re here and ready.”

Prior to the relaxation of restrictions Ali said he and has team had been doing everything to keep businesses doors open and people in jobs.

“It has affected us but we have done takeaway and online ordering and we were focusing on trying to do our best and keep everyone in jobs and employed.”

The restaurant will be managing capacity restrictions by prioritising people who place bookings.

“We’ll be open from midnight until 3am and will be taking bookings, if you show up you’ll have to wait for a table to be free,” he said.

To book a table for a unique dining experience visit rashays.com or call 13000 13000.

