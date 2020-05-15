Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Restaurant celebrates at midnight

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
15th May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

As of tomorrow restaurants and bars will be allowed to seat up to ten guests at a time and one Ipswich restaurant is getting to seating customers as soon as they can.

Rashays Redbank will open tonight at midnight – 3am for up to 10 dine-in customers at a time.

Rashays Redbank representative Ali Taledi said they were excited once again to be open to dine-in customers.

“We’re only taking 10 people at a time, we’ll be following COVID-19 restriction guide: salt and pepper will be disposable and so will cutlery,” he said.

“We’re doing everything to keep everyone safe and healthy at the moment and are still doing takeaway.

“It is a celebration, it’s a way to let people know that we’re here and ready.”

Prior to the relaxation of restrictions Ali said he and has team had been doing everything to keep businesses doors open and people in jobs.

“It has affected us but we have done takeaway and online ordering and we were focusing on trying to do our best and keep everyone in jobs and employed.”

The restaurant will be managing capacity restrictions by prioritising people who place bookings.

“We’ll be open from midnight until 3am and will be taking bookings, if you show up you’ll have to wait for a table to be free,” he said.

To book a table for a unique dining experience visit rashays.com or call 13000 13000.

Read more stories by Samtui Selave

hospitality industry restaurant small businesses
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New counselling business aims to ease people past COVID-19

        premium_icon New counselling business aims to ease people past COVID-19

        Business EdgeWise Illuminating Counselling and Psychotherapy was launched in the Top of Town at the end of February.

        ICC weighs in on rates recovery during pandemic

        premium_icon ICC weighs in on rates recovery during pandemic

        Council News Somerset council puts hold on recovery actions as 'sign of goodwill'

        Shop giving away 100 wedding dresses for free this weekend

        premium_icon Shop giving away 100 wedding dresses for free this weekend

        Community The first 50 brides will also receive a goodie bag

        Discounted short courses to future-proof your career path

        premium_icon Discounted short courses to future-proof your career path

        News Find out about the discounted short courses on offer at USQ