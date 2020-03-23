Menu
REST AREA ANGEL: Leesa stops by the Tongaboo rest area to check in with drivers such as John Fletcher from Rocky's Own Transport, who took time out of his busy day to help us with this picture.
News

Rest area angel delivers free food and coffee to truckies

James Graham
23rd Mar 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:30 AM

LONG-TIME transport worker Leesa Hajistassi knows more than most the difference a good healthy meal and hot cup of coffee can make to a tired truckie.

She's been in the industry most of her life and together with partner and interstate driver Paul Lia she's in the process of starting their own transport business, Lia Transport.

So, when she started to see the coronavirus putting increased demands on drivers' day-to-day schedules, big-hearted Leesa has sprung into action to lend a helping hand.

Every day, while the crisis continues, she's vowing to stop by the busy Tongaboo rest area in the NSW Riverina region, a stone's throw from her Finlay home, and deliver free coffee and food for truckies plying the Melbourne to Brisbane route.

The rest area is a popular one with drivers who ply the busy Melbourne to Brisbane run.
"They just need to call me or message me on Facebook to tell me they are coming," said Leesa, who can be reached on ph 0460554595 up until as late as 11pm.

"I'm going to make a shitload of sandwiches and I'm happy to bring coffee or fill Thermoses for truckies.

"Also around dinner time, I'm going to make extra and happy to bring a plate out for anyone needing a cuppa and a feed."

With a lot of road works in the area and parking tricky in nearby towns, Leesa hopes her gesture will help take some of the pressure off the drivers who may be caught short on supplies.

"I know how hard this job is and how hard it is to have a decent feed while out on the road."

