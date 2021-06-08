Response to Springfield vaccine clinic slow-moving

Only half of the appointments at Springfield’s pop-up vaccination centre remain available as newly eligible residents heed the Queensland Government’s call to get the jab.



Queensland Health confirmed the clinic, which opened at Springfield Tower this weekend as part of a wider vaccine blitz, still had a number of spots available as of Sunday.

A total 626 vaccines, however, have been administered since the clinic launched on June 5.

Operated under Mater Health, the free community clinic will remain open for about six weeks with plans to administer a total of 18,000 vaccinations by mid-July.

It comes after Health Minister Yvette D’Ath announced the widening of eligibility on Thursday, calling for aged care and disability workers, other frontline healthcare workers and people aged 40 – 49 to come forward and roll up their sleeves.

Despite slower moving proceedings at Springfield, appointments at the Ipswich Hospital Cribb House clinic have quickly been snapped up.

A Queensland Health spokesman confirmed the facility was fully booked as of Sunday and that a total 230 jabs had been administered at both Ipswich Hospital and Cribb House since June 5.

He said up to 15,000 vaccinations were expected to be administered this weekend across the state as more clinics opened.

Vaccination appointments at Ipswich Hospital Cribb House are fully booked. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

As of midday on Sunday, 9462 vaccines had been administered across Queensland in a 24-hour period.

Bookings at Rockhampton Hospital, Cairns Hospital and Springfield Tower clinics are at half capacity, while Baillie Henderson Hospital at Toowoomba and Mackay’s CQU City Campus also have ample bookings available.

Clinics at Rocklea Showgrounds and Princess Alexandra Hospital were fully booked.

“Queenslanders are reminded that registration is open to aged care and disability workers and people aged 40-49 years old,” the spokesman said.

He said the clinics that were full would not accommodate walk ins unless it was for priority workers.

“People with bookings will take priority and anyone attending a vaccination location this weekend should have an appointment.”

He said walk ins across the south east would also likely face an extended wait times.

More appointments are expected to be made available across the state in coming weeks to support the rollout.

People aged 50 and over can make an appointment via the government’s Eligibility Checker to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at an approved CP, GP – led respiratory clinic or Aboriginal Controlled Community Health Service.

Those without internet access can phone the National coronavirus and COVID-19 Vaccination Helpline on 1800 020 080.

People aged under 40 are not eligible to receive a vaccine at this stage unless they meet eligibility requirements under the Phase 1a, 1b or 2a categories.

