Respected leaders trusted with guiding rep club post-merger

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: The experienced Aaron Moore will stay on as head coach after taking the men’s Premier Grade outfit into the grand final this season, only to be robbed by coronavirus.

THE Ipswich Logan Hornets will maintain continuity of leadership as they enter what is anticipated to be a bright period for the representative club.

Both men’s and women’s head coaches will remain at the Premier Grade helm next season to oversee the merger transition, ensure the development pathway is functioning as intended and continue their tireless efforts upskilling players.

Ipswich Logan Hornets president Peter Leschke said the experienced duo and Bichel’s wife Leanne had been doing outstanding jobs in the roles and were the ideal people to take the club forward.

While the Hornets expect to field the same number of senior teams, with premier and second grade in both men and women, there is a possibility Cricket Queensland will introduce an elite under-19 pre-season competition offering players from the various school systems (GPS, AIC, TAS) an avenue to Premier cricket.

“They will play half a season with a premier club and half a season with their school.

“I think it will be a positive as long as we tie it in well so we don’t interrupt what we want to do with community cricket with regards to the Plunkett Cup and Webb Shield.

“That probably ends up being a pathway for all of those guys before Christmas if they are really serious about it.”

Leschke said the region’s promising players were also set to benefit from the streamlining of the development path following the merger and the creation of specially-designed ‘girls’ hubs’.

He said it was hoped the improvements would propel even greater numbers of local talents into maroon or baggy green caps.

“While it’s a lot of change now, we should see the benefits of this over the next 10 years,” he said.

“It allows alignment between the clubs and what we’re doing with Premier Grade cricket.

“It’s probably just everybody focusing on a common goal and what we’re trying to achieve and that’s why the portfolios are important where you have a junior development portfolio that goes through junior cricket to the clubs and into senior cricket, and then actually into Premier Grade to get them to that next level and try to gain Queensland representation.

“It’s a good pathway and we will do a similar pathway with the girls’ hub and then into the Hornets’ women’s cricket pathway, which basically will have the underage through to seniors.”