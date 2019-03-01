Respect for new Knights football leader

THE Ipswich Knights top team has been bolstered by the recent appointment of Jack Cabassi as club captain.

Cabassi was lured to the Knights in the 2017 season under then head coach Graham Ross.

After switching to Souths United last season, the accomplished defender accepted Ogden's invitation to rejoin the Knights.

"I've got a lot of respect for Jack and he's a good leader, a really good person,'' Ogden said.

"I just gave him a phone call and told him what we were about and what we wanted to try and achieve this year. He got on board fairly quickly to be honest.

"He had a couple of offers from NPL clubs and he still came to us, which is a positive for us.''

Another key recruit is former NPL player Lachlan Munn, who Ogden expects to provide added firepower up front.

"It's been a long time since we've had what I consider a top-class striker,'' Ogden said, having worked with him previously at Brisbane Force.

"He's a big boy. He's probably six two. He's fast, he's strong, just gives us a focal point. He's scored in every game he's played in the pre-season.''