Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Resources Investment Commissioner Caoilin Chestnutt. Supplied
Queensland Resources Investment Commissioner Caoilin Chestnutt. Supplied
News

Expert’s contract not renewed after Adani comments

by Domanii Cameron
15th May 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PALASZCZUK Government resources expert who described the Adani mine approval process as a "mess" has not had her contract renewed.

Queensland Resources Investment Commissioner Caoilin Chestnutt. Supplied
Queensland Resources Investment Commissioner Caoilin Chestnutt. Supplied

Queensland's Resources Investment Commissioner Caoilin Chestnutt made the sensational claims while in India in February, warning the Government's controversial review of the mine's black-throated finch management plan could force the Indian miner "back to the drawing board".

A Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Department spokesman last night confirmed Ms Chestnutt's "short term contract", which wraps up next week, had not been renewed.

The Commissioner, who'd worked for Arrow Energy, JB Mining Services and Anglo America, was appointed to the international role late last year.

Her comments made international headlines, forcing the Palaszczuk Government to defend its handling of the project.

More Stories

Show More
adani mining resources expert

Top Stories

    Retired farmers reunite over passion for produce

    premium_icon Retired farmers reunite over passion for produce

    News "Only the dedicated old fellas still grow these things and compete”

    Father stole $200k from government 'to pay child support'

    premium_icon Father stole $200k from government 'to pay child support'

    Crime Simon Nicholas Stubbs faces court for fraud, money laundering

    Plea to help young Ipswich family after mum's sudden death

    Plea to help young Ipswich family after mum's sudden death

    News Her old school mates are helping raise funds for her grieving family