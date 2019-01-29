Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Unit owners are under fire over the misuse of short-term accommodation.
Unit owners are under fire over the misuse of short-term accommodation. Jorgia White
Council News

RESORT WARFARE: Council's legal assault on unit owners

Stuart Cumming
by
29th Jan 2019 1:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUNSHINE Coast Council is taking nearly 50 unit owners at an upscale resort to court in a crackdown on misuse of short-term accommodation.

The action, being filed in the Planning and Environment Court today, comes about 18 months after a complaint was lodged about some Sebel Pelican Waters unit owners letting short-term accommodation to long-term tenants.

The council is in a battle with owners of 16 units across levels 2, 3, and 4 of the complex.

It said there were a total of 54 units across those short-term accommodation levels, showing it was a minority of owners who were not complying with short-term development approval conditions in place since 2003.

The council is seeking clarity from the court on the conditions for all units in case more owners decide to let long term in the future.

More to come...

planning and environment court resort sebel pelicans waters sunshine coast council
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver