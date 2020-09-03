Menu
Emergency services on scene of a reported chemical
Emergency services on scene of a reported chemical "explosion" at a Marcoola resort, which is now under investigation. Photo: Patrick Woods
Resort under investigation after chemical explosion

Matty Holdsworth
3rd Sep 2020 5:00 AM
A Sunshine Coast resort is under investigation after one of its workers sustained burns to the face after a chemical explosion.

An investigation was launched on Monday by Workplace Health and Safety Queensland following the incident at the Marcoola Beach Resort.

Critical care paramedic Damien Storeywood was on scene about 9am on Monday, August 31, and said the man suffered chemical burns to his eyes and throat.

He said the man, 46, was mixing chemicals in the resort's pool when it "frothed" up and exploded in his face.

A spokesman for Workplace Health and Safety Queensland confirmed an investigation was underway.

"Enforcement action is being taken against the PCBU (person conducting a business or undertaking) with a number of notices to be issued."

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

