Burst water main in CBD isolated

UPDATE:

WORKERS have isolated a burst pipe in Ipswich's CBD.

Only one property is impacted and Queensland Urban Utilities has advised it is unoccupied.

INITIAL:

RESIDENTS and some businesses in Ipswich's CBD will be without water for several hours.

A burst water main on Limestone St temporarily cut off water supply to Ipswich Hospital this morning, causing issues with scheduled surgeries and some services.

West Moreton Health has since advised an alternative water supply has been secured but some residents on Gordon St will continue to be impacted while workers repair the damaged pipe.

Workers are repairing a burst water main on Limestone St.

The burst water main, reported at 8am, is on the footpath outside an office complex at the corner of Limestone and Gordon sts.

Workers from Queensland Urban Utilities are on site equipped with bottled water, if needed by those impacted.

A Utilities spokesperson said pressure in the surrounding area would be impacted and the repairs would likely take several hours.

Drivers are urged to take caution in the area.