Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Burst water main floods sidewalk
News

Burst water main in CBD isolated

Helen Spelitis
by
31st May 2018 10:14 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM

UPDATE: 

WORKERS have isolated a burst pipe in Ipswich's CBD.

Only one property is impacted and Queensland Urban Utilities has advised it is unoccupied. 

 

INITIAL: 

RESIDENTS and some businesses in Ipswich's CBD will be without water for several hours.

A burst water main on Limestone St temporarily cut off water supply to Ipswich Hospital this morning, causing issues with scheduled surgeries and some services.

West Moreton Health has since advised an alternative water supply has been secured but some residents on Gordon St will continue to be impacted while workers repair the damaged pipe.

Workers are repairing a burst water main on Limestone St.
Workers are repairing a burst water main on Limestone St.

The burst water main, reported at 8am, is on the footpath outside an office complex at the corner of Limestone and Gordon sts.

Workers from Queensland Urban Utilities are on site equipped with bottled water, if needed by those impacted.

A Utilities spokesperson said pressure in the surrounding area would be impacted and the repairs would likely take several hours.

Drivers are urged to take caution in the area.

ipswich queensland urban utilities water
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ban on bottles, balloons and straws proposed for city events

    premium_icon Ban on bottles, balloons and straws proposed for city events

    Council News Wildlife Preservation Society praises the move but calls on the Ipswich City Council to go further.

    COLD SNAP: Southerlies bring on winter chill

    COLD SNAP: Southerlies bring on winter chill

    News Clear skies will warm things up heading into weekend

    • 31st May 2018 11:06 AM
    State moves to freeze ex-CEO’s properties

    premium_icon State moves to freeze ex-CEO’s properties

    News Freeze on Carl Wulff properties eyed as he faces corruption charges

    • 31st May 2018 10:41 AM
    Developer challenging council veto of 'atrocious' project

    premium_icon Developer challenging council veto of 'atrocious' project

    Council News The Bellbird Park proposal was fiercely opposed by the community

    Local Partners