Residents waiting on changes to vital interchange upgrade

MORE than six months since the state government closed community consultation for the long-awaited upgrade of the Warrego Highway-Mount Crosby Rd interchange, there is no word yet on how it will impact proposed works that have been lambasted by many users of the busy road.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads says the proposed design released last year is intended to improve traffic flow, reduce queuing and increase safety for drivers.

Community consultation closed in August.

Ipswich West MP said he had ‘concerns’ about the proposed upgrade last year.

A planning study into congestion and safety issues at the interchange was completed in July 2017.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said last year he had some “concerns” about the design and believed improvements could be made.

Mr Madden did not respond to requests for comment about how the project was progressing recently.

The current design proposes to increase capacity on the southern (North Tivoli) roundabout with an additional circulating lane, as well as a reconfigured and simplified northern (Chuwar) roundabout which includes the addition of a slip lane for through traffic travelling north (towards Karalee) and restricting access to and from Coal Rd.

Plans also include a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the highway to the west of the Mount Crosby Rd overpass.

“Investment in the Mount Crosby Interchange upgrade is a high priority due to the safety and capacity concerns at this interchange,” a department spokesperson said.

LOCAL NEWS: Stood down meat workers fuming over missed pay

“Community feedback is being collated and analysed and will be considered in the department’s ongoing work to scope and design an upgrade for the interchange.

“The findings will be communicated to the community once the process is completed.”

The spokesperson said as an “interim measure to improve safety”, the department had implemented a “warning and queue monitoring system” in an effort to reduce the risk of accidents at this location.

“This includes the installation of CCTV at the Warrego Highway–Mount Crosby Rd interchange, vehicle detector radar on the westbound off-ramp of the Warrego Highway at the interchange, and a variable message sign trailer for the Warrego Highway,” they said.

“The Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program (for) 2020–21 to 2023–24 shows the Queensland Government has allocated a $108.7 million contribution towards the $546.8 million Warrego Highway funding commitments, noting the government’s initial priority is upgrading the Mount Crosby Rd interchange.”

Moggill MP Dr Christian Rowan.

Moggill MP Dr Christian Rowan said in parliament last week residents held concerns about the proposed design of the upgrade.

“Despite participating in good faith in the community consultation process for the Mount Crosby-Warrego Highway interchange upgrade project, local residents are being left in limbo on the further progress and future definitive implementation of this interchange upgrade,” he said.

“Local residents are very concerned about the design of this upgrade as well and also the lack of transparency around community survey results, which closed in August.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.