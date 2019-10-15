Menu
New Hope employees at Jeebropilly. Photo: Contributed
Environment

Residents urged to submit against New Hope

Navarone Farrell
by
15th Oct 2019 2:15 PM
RESIDENTS groups are calling out to those who opposed the development application of for Lantrak's proposal to fill the New Hope mine.

Lantrak wants to use the mine's voids to store 30 million cubic metres of building waste, and a limited amount of restricted waste over a 30- to 50-year lifetime.

Rosewood District Protection Organisation member Rosemaree Thomasson has asked all affected residents to reach out to her to ensure Notices of Election are submitted for those who wish to join the court case against Lantrak.

"If we wait for anything else to happen we'll be out of time ... either (residents) can contact Willowbank Area residents Group or RDPO, or my email,” she said.

The New Hope Jeebropilly mine, about 10km from Ipswich, will stop extracting coal by December.

Ipswich City Council had until September 13 to approve an extension to the application.

The council did not make a decision before deadline, resulting in it being deemed a refusal.

The QT understands Ipswich City Council asked Lantrak for an extension on deciding on the development application.

Lantrak refused to extend council's period of decision, forcing the decision into the Planning and Environment Court.

There were more than 300 submissions made against the mine's proposal.

The legal action will be the first steps in surveying the community to combat the appeal alongside the Lock the Gate Alliance

To submit Notices of Election contact your residents group or email rosemareethomasson@bigpond.com

