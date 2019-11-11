Residents urged to stay indoors due to poor air quality

IPSWICH residents have been warned to stay indoors, after the Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young upgraded the health warning as the air quality continued to deteriorate, last night.

"This is quite unprecedented,” Dr Young said, urging all people who do not need to be outside to stay indoors, preferably in airconditioning.

She said Queensland Health was treating an increase in Queenslanders suffering from respiratory issues.

The Department of Environment and Science's live air data revealed air quality in Ipswich was very poor.

Air quality is rated on the site by measuring airborne particles less than 10 micrometers in diameter, which are hazardous to human health or cause a nuisance when present in the air at elevated levels.

They can penetrate the lower airways of humans and can cause possible negative health effects.

Dr Young said the poor air quality could last for up to 48 hours.

"There are other parts of the state that also have poor quality but the air quality here now in Brisbane and the Gold Coast and Ipswich is at a level that I am recommending if you can stay indoors, that's what you should be doing.

"That's the trigger for when I believe it's important to start advising everyone to consider the health consequences of being outside.

"We know that for the next 24-48 hours and probably longer than that we are going to see very poor air quality.

"If it was a short time, most people with normal lung function would be able to manage it but given we know this is going to go on for more than 24 hours, it's important that everyone consider their risk.

"You definitely shouldn't be doing any major physical exertion outside.

"This is not the time to go for a run.

"If you don't need to be outdoors, it is safest to be indoors.”