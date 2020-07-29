Residents urged to get tested amid Springfield virus fears

The Flinders Peak Medical Clinic is available to clinically assess people with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

RESIDENTS across Springfield Lakes have been urged to get tested if they are showing any coronavirus symptoms after two confirmed cases visited a number of public places in the region.

Two 19-year-old women, one from Logan and one from Acacia Ridge, recently travelled together to Melbourne, returning to Queensland via Sydney on July 21.

"These young women have gone about their business within the communities that they live in so there will be a large amount of contact tracing to be done, largely within the Logan and Springfield areas, including shopping malls, restaurants and a church," Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said.

Residents displaying any symptoms have been urged to immediately visit a local fever clinic for testing.

Contact tracing is now underway, impacting a number of local businesses and residents.

The Queensland Times is working to identify the full list of places the two women visited.

Community respiratory clinics

•Kambu Booval (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients only). Located at 3/160 Brisbane Road, Booval. Phone 3436 5680. Open 8.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

•Flinders Peak Medical Centre (by appointment). Located at 355 Ipswich Boonah Road, Purga. Phone 5464 6765. Open 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 12pm on Saturday and Sunday.

•Karalee Health Matters clinic (by appointment). Located at 19-27 Junction Road, Chuwar. Phone 3812 3133. Open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 12pm on Saturday.

West Moreton Health fever clinics

•Ipswich Hospital fever clinic (drop-in only). Located in Jubilee Building, near emergency department entrance off Chelmsford Ave, Ipswich. Open 11am5.30pm seven days a week.

•Gatton Hospital fever clinic. Located at 97-103 William Street, Gatton. Phone ahead on 5468 4113. Open 8am to 4pm seven days a week.

•Ipswich Sullivan Nicolaides (drop-in). Located at unit 2, 10 Churchill Street on the corner of Warwick Road, Ipswich. Open 6.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 6.30am to 11am on Saturday. Patients must present with a referral form from their GP.

•Lowood Sullivan Nicolaides (drop-in). Located at 8 Michael Street, Lowood. Open 7am to 3pm Monday to Friday. Patients must present with a referral form from their GP.

•Springfield Mater Pathology. Located at 30.1 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield. Phone 3163 2708. Open 8am to 12pm Monday to Friday. Patients must present with a referral form from their GP.

•Yamanto Mater Pathology (by appointment). Located at Yamanto Village Shopping Centre on Warwick Rd. Phone 3390 7217. Open 7am to 5pm (but closed 12.20pm to 1pm) on Monday to Friday and 7.30am to 11.30am on Saturday. Phone head. Patients must present with a referral form from their GP.