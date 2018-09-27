Residents urged to be aware of koalas on the move

WATCH OUT: Ipswich Koala Protection Society vice president Merilyn Spletter is urging locals to be mindful of koalas.

A KOALA who fell victim to a dog attack in Lockyer Waters last week was released thanks to the canine's fast acting owners.

The RSPCA were immediately called and the 6.5-year-old male koala was picked up and taken for assessment after being bitten on its hind while climbing a tree.

Ipswich Koala Protection Society vice president Merilyn Spletter said the koala was lucky to be alive.

"Normally if it's a dog attack they don't survive them," Mrs Spletter said.

"A lot of time with dog attacks you don't see any blood and guts; it's just the teeth go in through the fur, which is like sheep wool, and the teeth cause more internal damage."

The attack is a timely reminder to be aware of koalas, especially heading into mating season.

"This is the time the males are moving around more looking for females so we want people to be aware that koalas are living in the area," she said.

"Keep your dogs locked up of a night."

If you see a sick or injured koala you can report on 54646274 or 1300 ANIMAL.