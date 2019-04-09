Residents trade in trash for $300,000

GOOD HABIT: Assistant supervisor recycling container refund scheme Paul Allanson and Anuha general manager Robert Evelyn show how easy the scheme is.

GOOD HABIT: Assistant supervisor recycling container refund scheme Paul Allanson and Anuha general manager Robert Evelyn show how easy the scheme is. Meg Bolton

LOCKYER Valley residents have shared in more than $300,000 generated by the Containers for Change refund scheme in six months.

As of April 8, more than 3.1 million containers had been returned to Anuha facilities at Gatton and Laidley, as well as mobile centres at Fernvale, Kilcoy, Esk, Canungra and Beaudesert.

Anuha general manager Robert Evelyn said the scheme's popularity continued to grow.

In November 300,000 containers were returned but now more than 600,000 were processed a month.

Mr Evelyn said the scheme had allowed the community to play a role in providing extra assistance to people with disabilities.

"We are predominantly still a disability support service," Mr Evelyn said.

"We provide employment for people with disability and we support people who don't get funding for certain things and this helps offset that funding gap."

The scheme has also created seven jobs for people in the community.

While the scheme had its benefits, Mr Evelyn said they were still experiencing teething problems.

"The hardest bit is determining which containers are in and what's out and people understanding that," he said.

With restrictions on the size and type of container, Mr Evelyn said recyclers often returned ineligible containers to the scheme.

"If you're in doubt go onto the website and it tells you what's in and what's out," Mr Evelyn said.

Mr Evelyn also urged people to clearly display their scheme identification number in a zip-lock bag - if the number was incorrect or illegible people missed out on their payment.

Excluded containers

- Any container less than 150ml or greater than three litres

- Cordial and fruit juice concentrate containers

- Fruit juice containers greater than one litre

- Health tonics and plain milk containers

- Flavoured milk containers bigger than one litre

- Vegetable juice concentrated containers

- Vegetable juice containers bigger than one litre

- Water and wine in a cask in a container greater than 1l

- Wine sachets less than 150ml or greater than 250ml

- Glass wine or spirit bottles.

- All containers returned with lids on

- Containers which have started to disintegrate