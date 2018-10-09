Residents told to brace for days of 'erratic' weather

LATEST STORM WARNING: Damaging winds, large hail forecast for parts of SEQ

IPSWICH residents are bracing for days of 'erratic' storm activity.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to plummet, up to 70mm of rainfall and persistent severe and gusty thunderstorms in Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Lockyer and Somerset regions right through until the weekend.

Residents are warned the storms could have damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain that could cause flash flooding.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Gordon Banks said Wednesday would be the height of the thunderstorm activity. "There are showers and thunderstorms through today and tomorrow, some of which may be severe. There is certainly a lot in the atmosphere and thunderstorms will generally be moving from west to east," Mr Banks said.

"They could be severe and could be producing damaging winds and large hail and heavy rain, enough to cause some flash flooding.

"It is expected they will be more active from Wednesday, that will be the peak of the thunderstorm activity."

Up to 30mm of rainfall is expected on Wednesday and another 35mm on Friday and Saturday. Storm activity will settle on Thursday but rain and showers are expected.

Temperatures will plummet up to 11C, dropping down to day time maximums of 22C.

⚠️ Severe storms likely again today, especially in the red area #DarlingDowns #Toowoomba #Kingaroy but also a chance across #SEQld. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall all possible. Keep an eye out for warnings this afternoon at https://t.co/SE0BpeVFjG #qldstorm pic.twitter.com/mJVzjoDZNt — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 9, 2018

"Very early on Thursday there will be a southerly change and that will bring in some more wide spread rain and cooler and cloudier conditions," Mr Banks said.

"It won't be particularly heavy rainfall but very persistent and wide spread and with very little sunshine.

"Into the weekend and right through Friday and Saturday, those cool and showery conditions will continue, it's going to be a little bit bleak and certainly a lot cooler.

"We are not expecting severe weather in that light rainfall but there will be areas of drizzle and it will be cool, cloudy and a little bit damp. There is quite a lot of change in the weather."

Residents are warned some low lying parts could experience flash flooding.

Mr Banks said the week's forecast was unusual for October. "We are in storm season so we do get storms but it is a little bit unusual to have this much activity in the first half of October," he said.

"What we have seen has been a little bit unusual.

"Spring time weather tends to be more erratic in the transition from winner to spring where as summer is more easily explained in terms of climate conditions."