There is free TransLink travel on Monday and organisers are asking for those attending to wear green shirts in a show of unity.
Rural

Residents to march on Parliament demanding changes

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
29th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
IPSWICH locals will converge on Brisbane's Parliament House next week in a show of support for farmers all over the country.

Suzie Holmes from Ipswich Community Forum said between 100 and 200 residents are expected to show up at 10am, mirroring efforts travelling from Yas in Victoria to Canberra to lobby Scott Morrison for changes to the 2007 Water Act.

"If we can give farmers a voice here and show the more people that come out and support the farmers on Monday here in Brisbane it can be helpful in conjunction with the other farmers down in Canberra," Ms Holmes said.

"We've possibly got Robbie Katter coming, and his father (Bob Katter) will be down in Canberra at the same time.

"We're hoping to show up here in Queensland we support the farmers, we all have water issues and something has to be done."

Ms Holmes said for those interested in attending the event there is free TransLink travel on Monday and she is asking for those attending to wear green shirts in a show of unity.

