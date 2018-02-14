Menu
Resident's solar panel solution to stop pigeon infestation

The extent of the city's pigeon problem was revealed this week.
Hayden Johnson
SOLAR panels are being raised to prevent pigeons from establishing a nest on the roofs of Ipswich homes.

Home maintenance business owner Phil Worsnop attended about 25 properties to remove birds - one home housing 70.

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully heard reports pigeons "were becoming a major problem in the suburbs".

"They're breeding extensively and there's one premises at Goodna where there's believed to be 50 or more pigeons between the solar panel and the roof," he said.

"One resident has raised their solar panels to 200mm which enables predators such as crows to get in.

"Solar panels have been around for more than a decade and no one would have realised they could be the cause of major pigeon infestation."

Mr Worsnop said residents in Redbank Plains, Silkstone, Bundamba and Booval were nesting hot-spots.

Cr Tully urged the State Government to assess the issue and make changes to prevent pigeons from nesting.

"The State Government should look at regulating future installations requiring them to be installed with sufficient space between the solar panel and the roof," he said.

Last month, Jo-Ann Miller discovered a pigeon colony was nesting in the roof of her Goodna electorate office for two years.

Ms Miller believes the dust caused by the animals contributed to her hospitalisation for pneumonia.

Pigeon droppings are highly corrosive and could cause damage to electrical systems and gutters.

Topics:  goodna paul tully pigeons

Ipswich Queensland Times
