Residents set to be slugged more at the pool gates

Lowood Swimming Pool will be affected by the price hike.

Lowood Swimming Pool will be affected by the price hike. ALI KUCHEL

THE cost of taking a dip in a Somerset pool are set to rise by as much as $1.50 next month, depending on which pool you visit.

The changes will come into effect from September 1, when Somerset Leisure will take over management of the Lowood Swimming Pool, Kilcoy Aquatic Centre, Toogoolawah Swimming Pool, and Esk Swimming Pool.

Somerset Liesure have proposed new admission prices to become standard across all four sites:

Single Entry: Adults (17+) $5, Children (16 & under) $4, Seniors $4, Families $16

Monthly Pass: Adults (17+) $55, Children (16 & under) $45, Seniors $45

Season Pass: Adults (17+) $330, Children (16 & under) $270, Seniors $270

20-Visit Pass: Adults (17+) $88, Children (16 & under) $66, Seniors $66

The Council approved the proposed fee changes at its council meeting today.

Entry will be free for children under three, and there will be no cost for spectators, who were previously charged $2.50 at Lowood.

The monthly, season, and multi-visit pass options on offer allow access to any of the four pools.

These prices have already been used at the Kilcoy Aquatic Centre for two years, and are only a 50c increase above the current single entry prices at Toogoolawah.

According to pricing information on the Council website, the current prices at the Esk Swimming Pool are $3.50 for adults, and $2.50 for children and concession users.

At Lowood, the current costs are $4 for adults, and $3 for children and concession visitors.

Correspondence between the council and Somerset Leisure stated that prices at Esk and Lowood had varied in past years, and that the previous owner had charged different rates to different people.