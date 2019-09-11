Residents raise concerns for new city planning scheme

IPSWICH City Council received more than 500 submissions, totalling more than 1000 pages, as part of the first of three public consultation periods for the new Ipswich Planning Scheme.

The council revealed the major concerns from the 510 submissions from residents, community groups, organisations and other stakeholders included flood and vegetation mapping, housing density and waste.

Issues were raised with the flood levels that have been used in mapping and flood management provisions, particularly in Karalee, and the use of the Probable Maximum Flood to define the outer extent of the floodplains and risk area for the Brisbane and Bremer rivers.

Residents were also concerned flood mapping did not reflect previous events and the impact that might have on insurance premiums and property values.

Landowners, particularly in Pine Mountain, as well as members of the development industry raised questions with the extent of the vegetation mapped and the implication that would have for land development.

But there was also wide community support for habitat retention.

Views on housing density were mixed.

Some supported maintaining lower densities, which includes increasing minimum lot sizes, in established suburban areas while others supported higher density residential development in fledging suburbs and around railway stations and community centres.

A number of submissions raised objections to existing and potential future waste industries, especially incinerators and waste-to-energy facilities, with calls to tighten provisions to protect the health of residents and the environment.

Submissions from the waste industry raised concerns over the Temporary Local Planning Instruments on the basis they are too restrictive.

A number of submissions centred on how the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area would be integrated and operate relative to development in the rest of the city.

The council's general manager of planning and regulatory service Brett Davey said the feedback from the people of Ipswich, as well as other stakeholders and the State Government, would be used to guide the preparation of the final strategic framework and the rest of the planning scheme.

"(This includes) the detailed zoning and development code components," he said.

Mr Davey said a number of submissions included issues beyond the control of the planning scheme, such as neighbourhood disputes, property and facility maintenance and provision of public services or council budget.

The council anticipated more information on the issues raised through the consultation would be published in the coming months.