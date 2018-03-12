Residents plan to patrol streets amid 'petty crime wave'

CRIME FIGHTERS: Leichhardt, One Mile and Wulkuraka Community Group memebers from left, Alyson Brimecombe, Michelle Hetherington and Chris Radke are fed up with the crime in their suburb.

A GROUP of angry residents is preparing to take to the streets and defend their neighbourhood amid what they believe is a spike in petty crime.

The residents from Wulkuraka, One Mile and Leichhardt say break-ins, vandalism and theft have increased in their suburbs since the loss of their police beat officer last year.

In November, the Leichhardt police officer moved on.

Residents have been assured a replacement is on the way.

In the meantime, their experiences with crime have increased dramatically.

The Queensland Police online crime map shows a marginal increase in petty crime across the three suburbs.

In Leichhardt, there have been 30 more petty offences reported since November compared to the four months prior.

One Mile resident Chris Radke has lived in the area for 23 years.

She says police do not even bother to chase up "petty crime" anymore.

Ms Radke recently awoke from an afternoon nap to the sound of someone else's mobile phone ringing in the hallway outside her bedroom.

When she screamed out, the intruder ran.

That's one of seven incidents she has reported to the police lately. Her packages from Australia Post have been stolen.

Her purse has been stolen. Twice her car has been damaged by an attempted break-in.

Even her pot plants have disappeared.

"Everything was great when we had the police beat officer," Ms Radke said.

"He lived in the community. He understood and helped the community."

Queensland Police said a new officer was on the way but did not specify when.

Residents have been told there won't be a replacement until after the Commonwealth Games.

Michelle Hetherington lives near the train station and said she's not afraid to stand up for the community by patrolling the area herself, the way the police beat officer used to.

"I've lived here for the past 21 years and I've noticed it getting worse," she said.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said Ipswich station had been covering the area and would continue to do so.

The spokesperson said a review of the crime classes of burglary, unlawful use of motor vehicle, unlawful entry to motor vehicle, assault had shown no significant variances and decreases in some crime classes in both Leichhardt and One Mile.

"We will be finalising the vacant position in the near future," the spokesperson said.

Petty crime warning as cops sent to Comm Games

ALMOST a third of Queensland's police will be sent away during the Commonwealth Games, with one top criminal lawyer warning the move could lead to a wave of petty crime.

A total of 3700 officers will be sent from regional stations across the state to the Gold Coast, and other Commonwealth Games sites, from April 4 to April 15 in an effort to bolster law enforcement numbers around the massive sporting event.

The remaining 8115 police left to hold the fort will not be allowed to take leave during that period.

Criminal lawyer Bill Potts says small-time crime won't be properly investigated.

"There won't be the same amount of investigation on ordinary domestic crime, by that I mean motor vehicle accidents, break and enters, shoplifting, all those sorts of things, because police will be more concerned with potential terrorism and the like," Mr Potts said.

"People might think that's a few crooks they can lay in jail for a few weeks, but it's not that, it's the victims of crime ... the witnesses who will find their matters won't be able to be dealt with for some time." - MADURA MCCORMACK