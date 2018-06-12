Residents paint massive message on hwy

POLITICAL STATEMENT: A large painted sign on the Cunningham Hwy, heading into Ipswich.

A HUGE piece of street art has been painted on the highway heading into Ipswich, proclaiming 'no super dumps'.

The massive message appeared over the weekend.

Booval resident Kirsty O'Brien was among a group of about 10 people who organised the highly visible political statement.

She said the artwork was intended to give members of the community opposed to new waste facilities a voice, but on a tight budget.

"We wanted to make it clear the community doesn't want any new dumps in Ipswich," Ms O'Brien said.

"We don't want that kind of industry so close to houses.

"We want to work towards a zero waste future and not encourage the establishment of massive dumps."

The art work is very similar in appearance to stickers being handed out by Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller.

While Ms Miller was not involved in this project, she supported the residents who painted the sign.

"It's excellent. It's good that the people of Ipswich are getting out there that they don't want any more dumps in Ipswich," Ms Miller said.

"I don't want any more dumps in Ipswich."

Ms Miller said more than 3000 of her stickers had already been handed out and had been seen on rubbish bins, school bags and cars.

Several proposals from waste operators have caused uproar among some Ipswich residents.

BMI has proposed to establish a large landfill at New Chum which dominated debate during the State Government's public cabinet meeting at the Racehorse Hotel in March.

If approved, the New Chum facility would be one of the largest landfills in Australia, taking in more than 15.7 million cubic metres of waste over 18 years.

Separately, Bio-Recycle is taking Ipswich City Council to court over the rejection of a application to expand its existing facility at Swanbank, and Cleanaway will soon lodge an application for a 'redesign and rehabilitation' of its Swanbank site.