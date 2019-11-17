Residents ‘nearly lost everything’ as fireys fear the worst

MORETON Island residents have told how close they came to "losing everything" when lightning strikes ignited a bushfire on the island yesterday, as firefighters prepare for extreme conditions today with almost 70 fires burning across the state.

The Darling Downs and Granite Belt region is expected to reach extreme fire danger rating today as 89 crews battle 68 fires across Queensland.

Rural Fire Brigade fighting a bush fire crossing Mount Jockey Rd, Ravensbourne. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Lightning strikes were believed to have been the cause of at least five bushfires burning yesterday, including one that forced the evacuation of Cowan Cowan on Moreton Island.

Cowan Cowan resident Jill Pinter said she "nearly lost everything" after a fire ripped through the area last night.

"My brother was one of the rural fireys that fought the fire well into the night," she said.

"I spoke to him briefly and he said it was out of control but our township came really close to burning.

"We nearly lost everything last night. Our firey are absolute heroes - we are forever grateful.

"The island is lucky to have these amazing people who will do everything possible to protect our lives, just a small group of heroes in this big state of ours."

Residents on the island also reported a group of people letting off fireworks about 10.30pm near Bulwer, causing concern for firies.

At Pechey, 13 crews are already on scene, with an additional seven being sent this morning at 7am as firefighters fear the worst.

The southeast coast, Maranoa and Warrego, and Central Highlands and Coalfields regions are at severe fire danger rating today.

Mt Lindsey, in the Scenic Rim is also under close watch.

The Cunningham Hwy remains closed both directions in the Mount Edwards and Tregony region from Lake Moogerah Rd to the Top of The Gap due to fires.

Fireys also responded to a large, 50 x 40-metre industrial shed fire at Kunda Park near Maroochydore yesterday.

No one was injured during the incident however six crews were on scene.