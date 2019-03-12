Menu
Five trucks are on the ground for a shed fire in Esk.
Residents, motorists warned of shed fire in Esk

Navarone Farrell
by
12th Mar 2019 1:01 PM
FIREYS have urged caution around Limberg Rd, Esk due an ongoing shed fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene at 11.50am. A total of five trucks arrived on scene and firefighters were cooling down hot spots at 12.37pm.

QFES said the fire is posing no risk to surrounding properties at this time however smoke may impact the area throughout the afternoon.

If affected, residents are advised to close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medication close by.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

