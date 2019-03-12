Residents, motorists warned of shed fire in Esk

Five trucks are on the ground for a shed fire in Esk.

AN ONGOING shed fire has sparked fireys to urge caution around Limberg Rd, Esk.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene at 11.50am. A total of five trucks arrived on scene and firefighters were cooling down hot spots at 12.37pm.

QFES said the fire is posing no risk to surrounding properties at this time however smoke may impact the area throughout the afternoon.

If affected, residents are advised to close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medication close by.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.