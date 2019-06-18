Resident's money spinning idea for council treasure trove

TV news told of the 700 councillors' treasures discovered here and there; now what to do with them?

Tourism is possibly the biggest industry, so let's find a big empty building, put the 700 items on display and turn that building and the 700 items into a museum.

With a charge for entry, a perpetual income could be created that could finance lots of things.

Just imagine housing for some of the elderly, health care for shut-ins, or whatever else you can think of.

BARRY BEETHAM

Ipswich