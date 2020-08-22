Residents line-up for COVID testing after new Ipswich cases

A coronavirus testing clinic has opened in the Salvation Army Church Hall, Coal Street, Bundamba from 9am-4.30pm, on Saturday and Sunday.

AFTER news of six new confirmed coronavirus cases in southeast Queensland on Saturday morning, authorities were quick to establish a new testing clinic in Bundamba.

Of the six new cases related to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, four are staff members at the detention centre and two are relatives of those staff.

It comes after a 77-year-old staff member was confirmed positive on Thursday.

Ipswich residents heeded warnings to get tested if showing symptoms after it was revealed the seven cases linked to the centre live in the following suburbs: Bundamba, Carindale, North Ipswich, Marsden and Forest Lake.

One of the new confirmed cases visited the emergency department of the Ipswich Hospital late on Tuesday night.

COVID clinics in West Moreton will offer expanded testing this weekend.

Another drive-through clinic is also expected to open at Costco in Bundamba on Sunday.

The Ipswich Hospital clinic is open from 9.15am to 8pm and Gatton Hospital clinic is open from 8am to 8pm.

The three GP clinics in Booval, Flinders Peak and Karalee are also providing additional testing.

A full list of COVID testing clinics in the West Moreton region can be found here.

Residents lining up for testing said they would rather be safe than sorry.

“I actually work with older people at the hospital, so I just want to be extra cautious,” one woman said.

It comes as the state’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young gave a shock warning to those with symptoms.

“I can clearly say in Brisbane and in Ipswich, if you’ve got symptoms of the flu it’s most likely to be COVID, not flu,” Dr Young said.

“We’ve got very little flu in our community and we do have these seven cases of COVID.”