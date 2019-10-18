Residents left with huge clean-up after wild storm

STORE DAMAGED:Jill Severinsen runs the Fairy Shack at Eastern Heights. Her shop sustained significant damage from Thursday afternoon's storm with water pouring in from the ceiling.

STORE DAMAGED:Jill Severinsen runs the Fairy Shack at Eastern Heights. Her shop sustained significant damage from Thursday afternoon's storm with water pouring in from the ceiling. Cordell Richardson

MORE than 6700 Ipswich residents were left without power after a large storm swept across the region on Thursday afternoon.

Debris was strewn across streets with trees felled on fences and trampolines found in powerlines.

This resident found their neighbours tree in their pool.

Strong winds managed to peel the roof off The Fairy Shack at Eastern Heights with water pouring through holes in the ceiling.

Store owner Jill Severinsen said she had finished work early for the day when she got the call about her shop.

"I got a call from a gentleman who said 'you don't know me, but the roof on your shop has just blown off',” she said.

"It was heartbreaking. As soon as we pulled up there was rubbish, debris and stuff all on the footpath, you could see the roof had buckled.

"There's a hole in the roof inside, there's still water dripping through.

"The first third, where the display stock is, is dry. From that back, where my storage stock is, is wet.

Fortunately, Ms Severinsen managed to salvage most of the stock in her storeroom.

The shop was nearing its first year anniversary next month.

"We've just signed a lease to do another 12 months. We won't be having a first birthday celebration as such, but we hope we'll get a a re-opening celebration,” she said.

State Emergency Services attended around 95 call-outs across the South East, the majority of them in Ipswich and Logan and mostly for leaking or damaged roofs.

A felled tree on a fence in Raceview. Paige Ashby

The storm hit just days after the State Government launched it's annual Get Ready Week, which urges residents to prepare for extreme weather.

Cameron Dick, Minister responsible for the Queensland Reconstruction Authority, said Get Ready Queensland Week was a chance for all Queenslanders to get better prepared for the threat of natural disasters.

"It's a time to think about your families, your pets, your neighbours, homes and businesses, and how to help keep them safe from bushfires, cyclones and flooding,” Minister Dick said.

"As we are regularly shown in Queensland, when it comes to extreme weather it's not a matter of if but when and having a 'what-if?' plan could be the difference between staying safe or putting yourself and your family in danger.”