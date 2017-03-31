Resident's last line of defence

THAGOONA resident Steve Applegate knows from experience how much damage can be done when his area receives a solid dumping of rain.

Mr Applegate was one of dozens of residents on Ipswich's western outskirts to take advantage of council's free sand bag service yesterday.

Using a lull in the rain from 9am to about noon, Mr Applegate quickly loaded up 20 bags to protect his home.

"We had 80mm in Thagoona overnight and it wasn't flooding yet, but who knows what will come later," he said yesterday morning.

"We live behind the railway line, which has caused flooding in the past because it acts like a dam wall.

"We fought hard to get a drain put in there but it is just not big enough.

"I will be putting these bags all around my front door just to make sure the water doesn't build up too much around there."

Mr Applegate suffered extensive damage to his work gear when his property was flooded in 2008, a relatively minor event across Ipswich as a whole.

Teams of SES volunteers and council workers laboured frantically to keep the sandbags topped up at the Rosewood SES depot.