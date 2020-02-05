Residents in driver’s seat for public transport policy

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard is encouraging Ripley residents to take part in a public transport survey.

RIPLEY residents are being invited to have their say on public transport in the rapidly growing suburb.

The State Government is preparing the survey families on public transport usage and what they think will be required to cater for future growth. The Government is also seeking feedback on the effectiveness of the new 531 bus service. The survey process begins February 10.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said with the valley's population expected to reach 120,000 over coming decades, public transport would be critical to supporting how families get to work, school and access local shops.

The service was introduced in 2019 as part of a five-year, $6.6 million investment by the Palaszczuk Government for the early delivery of public transport services in the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area.

The survey will run until March 1.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the results would be used together with commuter travel behaviours, needs, and expectations to inform future public transport planning.

"In just over one year, more than 18,000 trips have been taken on the Ripley Valley 531 route," Ms Howard said.

"And with the Ripley Valley rapidly growing, we know travel behaviours and needs can change quickly - which is why we're taking action now."

To fill out the survey, head to www.translink.com.au between 10 February to 1 March 2020.