Residents in dark over Amberley PFAS contamination

HEALTH CONCERNS: Shona Lloyd is concerned about the PFAS contamination around the Amberley RAAF Base investigation areas. Paige Ashby

A MOTHER of four is calling for answers around how PFAS contamination in her area could be impacting her family's health.

In March last year, the department of defence launched a detailed environmental investigation into the presence of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) on and in the vicinity of the RAAF Base at Amberley.

A Human Health Risk Assessment (HHRA) was carried out at the base and its surroundings to assess the level of contamination and resulting potential risk to human health and the environment.

The estate Shona Lloyd lives in at Leichhardt was recently added to the defence's investigation area.

It was built on the old Ipswich Golf Club which was once irrigated with water from the Bremer River, potentially contaminated with PFAS.

She wants to know just how much the contamination is impacting her family's health and wants to see free blood tests made available to residents.

"Whether it's a serious health risk and how much of a risk am I living in? How much have I been exposed to over the past three years, and my children?”

"It's scary. I like living here. I don't want to have to think about moving, but that's a serious thought on my mind. I'm concerned for the health and welfare of my children.

"I don't want them to be living in a contaminated area and I'm pretty sure not a lot of other residents would either.”

Ms Lloyd said she received a survey a year ago, which contained information about not eating fruits, vegetables and herbs grown in her own garden.

"I was horrified. I had planted some with the intention to eat my own produce. I eat a lot of fresh food and I've got four kids, obviously I want them to eat fresh foods too,” she said.

"I had to go and rip all that out of the ground. I used to enjoy gardening, I don't really enjoy it now.”

She said she has concerns about her children and pet dogs playing outside.

"I worry about the kids playing in the soil. I limit their time out in the yard because of that. I wash them straight away because I don't want the dirt sitting on their skin too long.”

She said there has been a lack of information for over a year and that some new residents in the estate may not be aware of the contamination.

"We're all living in this area, you can see how many houses are here. I guarantee at least half of the people in these houses don't realise,” she said.

Ms Lloyd would like to see an information booklet delivered to affected residents' mail boxes every few months to keep any new residents up to date.

"Defence will also publish an addendum to the HHRA, which will assess PFAS exposure-risks in the expanded part of the Investigation Area,” a defence spokesperson said.

The next community engagement event for RAAF Base Amberley is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2020 to present the final investigation reports.