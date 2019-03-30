Menu
SHOCK FIND: A South Burnett resident made a shock discovery at his local dump.
Resident's horror find at dump

Claudia Williams
29th Mar 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 30th Mar 2019 6:22 AM

WHEN Peter Notley was dropping rubbish at the Memerambi dump this morning, he was horrified to find a dog.

As the owner of three dogs himself, Mr Notely couldn't imagine leaving a pet at the dump, but that is what he suspects happened.

When he was driving into the Memerambi Transfer Station he said he saw a middle-aged woman driving a van who hid her face from him when he waved.

He thinks she was responsible for dumping the dog at 7am.

"It is a very disgusting thing to happen, it is animal cruelty," Mr Notely said.

He suspects the black dog was a kelpie mix due to its white chest and speckled-white body.

Mr Notely couldn't retrieve the dog himself, so he returned to the Memerambi Transfer Station with his partner who settled the dog, climbed inside the container and helped it out.

The dog then followed them home, but when they offered it water and food it slipped the chain and ran away.

"I hope someone knows who it is and someone finds the dog," Mr Notely said.

Mr Notely has not reported the matter to police.

