Residents groups join forces to combat Lantrak's appeal

ROSEWOOD residents will join their Willowbank neighbours in combating Lantrak's appeal to fill the New Hope mine as the waste company challenges Ipswich City Council in court.

Presdient of the Rosewood District Protection Organisation and mayoral candidate Ursula Monsiegneur accused Lantrak of bullying residents and said they would begin action to stop the appeal.

Lantrak wants to use the mine's voids to store 30 million cubic metres of building waste, and a limited amount of restricted waste over a 30- to 50-year lifetime.

The New Hope Jeebropilly mine, about 10km from Ipswich, will stop extracting coal by December.

Ipswich City Council had until September 13 to approve an extension to the application. The council did not make a decision before deadline, resulting in it being deemed a refusal.

The QT understands Ipswich City Council asked Lantrak for an extension on deciding on the development application, which Lantrak refused, forcing the decision into the Planning and Environment Court. Ms Monsiegneur said she would begin the first steps of surveying the community to combat the appeal alongside the Lock the Gate Alliance and the Willowbank Area Residents Group.

"It will be media and community action but then we'll have to decide where we ramp that up to,” she said.

She said residents could back the council in legal action, but that they could be liable for any costs.

"At this point, it is my opinion Lantrak is using bullying tactics to make the community afraid to stand up against them,” she said.

"Although I am not recommending we join the council in this legal action, RDPO and WAG will be continuing to work with Lock the Gate representative Rick Humphries in our planned Lock the Community action and work to raise this issue on the political stage.

"We do not agree that a proposed waste dump within less than 710m of existing homes should go ahead.”