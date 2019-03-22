Residents group pleads for action on troublesome highway

A truck rollover and chemical spill caused traffic chaos on the Cunningham Hwy, east and west-bound, near the Warwick Rd exit.

A truck rollover and chemical spill caused traffic chaos on the Cunningham Hwy, east and west-bound, near the Warwick Rd exit. Navarone Farrell

RESIDENTS in Willowbank are fed up and are taking action after the final straw in Cunningham Hwy delays and accidents.

Ian Dainer, vice president of the Willowbank Area residents Group, WAG, said upgrades for the notorious stretch of highway have been touted for nigh on 20 years.

He blames the State Government, who have recently come out and denied funding for many of Ipswich's, and the state's significant infrastructure projects.

"The State Government's continued disregard for the safety of the highway users, disregard for the ongoing adverse economic impact of what Infrastructure Australia describe in their latest report of annual lost economic opportunity valued at $41 million, and disregard for the unknown impact on crucial RAAF operational activity is bewildering,” he said.

"The State Government has now been quoted as saying the upgrade of the Cunningham Hwy, Yamanto to Ebenezer 'will not be proceeding'.

"This is despite both the Federal Government and Opposition putting up 50 per cent or $170 million towards the project.”

"Further, it is also bewildering that (State Government) appears to disregard the wishes of the four-Ipswich based members of (the Labor government) who want this upgrade undertaken and who collectively represent about 200,000 Ipswich residents.

"This is an unbelievable and totally unacceptable situation.

Mr Daines has been lobbying for the highway upgrades, among other infrastructure projects for the city, since he started writing the State Government in 2016.

Upgrades to the Cunningham Hwy were intended to include a realignment of the highway between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek, an upgrade of the Cunningham Hwy and Ipswich-Rosewood Rd intersection, left-in/left-out only access to Middle Rd, an overpass over the new connection road, a new service road between Ipswich-Rosewood Road and Warwick Rd and new pedestrian and cycle facilities.

Department of Transport and Main Roads statistics show 2700 heavy vehicle movements in the Cunningham Hwy and is a major freight route between Brisbane and Sydney.